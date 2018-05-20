New Turcot Interchange one step closer to being done

This weekend marked a special moment for the Quebec Transport Ministry — or at least half of one.

The first half of the St-Jacques overpass is now in place as part of the new Turcot Interchange.

Workers for the Turcot Consortium installed half of the new overpass and the other half expected to be assembled by the end of the summer.

Drivers will be able to use the overpass by the end of the year.

Dust, noise from Turcot Interchange rankles residents Workers for the Turcot Consortium installed half of the new St-Jacques overpass Saturday. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

Transports Québec spokesperson Martin Girard said around the end of 2018, and into 2019, drivers will be able to use a lot of new structures.

Workers started at 5 a.m. Saturday to install the first half of the bridge and work continued for about 10 hours.

Heavy machinery pushed it over Highway 15 northbound at a pace of about 10 centimetres per minute.

Girard says when the bridge does open, it will be a big help for those driving through Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

But, construction woes in the area are set to continue.

The St-Jacques overpass is an important feature in the new Turcot Interchange. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

"People can expect major closure every weekend by the end of this year and also 2019," Girard said.

The new Turcot Interchange is scheduled to be ready by 2020.