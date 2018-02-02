All lanes in red will be closed from Friday night until Monday morning. ((Transports Québec))

Commuters trying to get out of the downtown core can forget about using the Ville-Marie tunnel this weekend.

The westbound direction of the tunnel between Exit 5 (Robert-Bourassa Boulevard/Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge) and the Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Street entrance will be closed as of Friday at midnight, and won't reopen again until Monday 5 a.m.

As well, Autoroute 20 westbound will be shut down.

Crews will continue to work on the Turcot Interchange this weekend, which also means additional closures in the area.

They include:

Highway 720 West ramp for the 15 (Décarie) North.

Highway 15 (Décarie) South ramp for the 20 West.

Highway 15 North ramp for the 20 West.

If you're coming from the western part of the island and trying to make it into the downtown core, expect delays as well.

Heading eastbound, the closures are:

Highway 15 (Décarie) South ramp for the 720 East.

Highway 20 East ramp for the 720 East.

Highway 20 East ramp for Highway 15 (Décarie) North.

There is a little bit of good news. The Ville-Marie tunnel will be open in the eastbound direction if you access it from the Notre-Dame Street or de la Cathédrale Street entrances.

Inbound Victoria Bridge closed

If you're trying to head onto the island of Montreal from the South Shore, transport ministry officials say to take either the Champlain or Jacques-Cartier bridges. The inbound lane of the Victoria Bridge will be closed starting Saturday at 6 a.m. until Monday 5 a.m.