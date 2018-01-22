If your commute takes you through the Turcot Interchange from Highway 20 East, you have yet another new configuration to get used to this morning.

Behold, a Transports Québec map to clarify the situation:

(Transports Québec)

(Click here if you can't see a thing on the map above).

If maps aren't your thing, the changes break down thusly.

Drivers who want to take the Décarie Expressway will have to take the left lane instead of the middle lane. The new configuration will take drivers past the highway and have them loop around for the northbound entrance ramp.

Drivers heading toward downtown (via the 136 East) will have to stay in the two centre lanes, instead of the left lane.

Those heading for Highway 15 South, toward the Champlain Bridge, will see no change — they will have to continue to travel in the right-hand lane.

New signs will be in place Monday morning to give drivers a heads-up about the new configuration.

The new look comes just about three months after the interchange was switched up the first time.

The changes, of course, are all part of the big Turcot revamp project, which is slated to be complete by the end of 2020.