Dust, noise from Turcot Interchange rankles residents
Community groups call meeting to discuss concerns
Montrealers who live near the Turcot Interchange will be meeting tonight to discuss how the construction site is affecting their lives — and their health.
"Dust and noise are the big ones," said Steve Charters, a community organizer with the NDG Community Council, one of the groups organizing tonight's meeting.
The community councils of Saint-Henri and Ville-Émard/Côte-St-Paul are also involved.
Charters said the meeting is a chance for people living in different neighbourhoods to come together to discuss their common concerns.
He said a united front will be more likely to force the province's Transport Ministry to make some changes to make the situation for people living near the construction zone more tolerable.
The new Turcot Interchange is slated to be finished by the end of 2020.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 2515 Delisle Street. More details can be found here.
Comments
