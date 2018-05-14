Skip to Main Content
Dust, noise from Turcot Interchange rankles residents

Notifications

Dust, noise from Turcot Interchange rankles residents

Montrealers who live near the Turcot Interchange will be meeting tonight to discuss how the construction site is affecting their lives.

Community groups call meeting to discuss concerns

CBC News ·
The work on the Turcot Interchange isn't scheduled to be completed until 2020. (CBC)
comments

Montrealers who live near the Turcot Interchange will be meeting tonight to discuss how the construction site is affecting their lives — and their health.

"Dust and noise are the big ones," said Steve Charters, a community organizer with the NDG Community Council, one of the groups organizing tonight's meeting.

The community councils of Saint-Henri and Ville-Émard/Côte-St-Paul are also involved.

Charters said the meeting is a chance for people living in different neighbourhoods to come together to discuss their common concerns.

A large cloud of dust descended on the northeastern part of Saint-Henri, near the Glenn site, on Sunday night. Residents say such conditions are not uncommon. (Jonathan Montpetit/CBC)

He said a united front will be more likely to force the province's Transport Ministry to make some changes to make the situation for people living near the construction zone more tolerable.

The new Turcot Interchange is slated to be finished by the end of 2020.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 2515 Delisle Street. More details can be found here.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us