Fallen concrete shuts Hwy. 20 ramps in Turcot Interchange

Two ramps toward Highway 20 West will be closed for the next few hours after a piece of concrete fell from part of the Turcot Interchange, according to the Transport Ministry.

The chunk became dislodged from part of the structure near Pullman Street around 3:30 a.m.

As a preventive measure, the ramps from the Décarie Expressway and from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 were closed just before 5:30 a.m. They will be closed at least for the duration of the morning rush hour.

Engineers have been dispatched to the interchange near Pullman in order to carry out an emergency inspection.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.