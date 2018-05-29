Skip to Main Content
Fallen concrete shuts Hwy. 20 ramps in Turcot Interchange

Notifications

New

Fallen concrete shuts Hwy. 20 ramps in Turcot Interchange

As a preventive measure, the ramps from the Décarie Expressway and from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 were closed just before 5:30 a.m. They will be closed at least for the duration of the morning rush hour.

Ramps from Décarie Expressway and from Hwy. 15 North to Hwy. 20 were closed just before 5:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
A chunk of concrete became dislodged from part of the structure near Pullman Street around 3:30 a.m., forcing the closure of the ramps to Highway 20 West from Highway 15 North and South. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Two ramps toward Highway 20 West will be closed for the next few hours after a piece of concrete fell from part of the Turcot Interchange, according to the Transport Ministry.

The chunk became dislodged from part of the structure near Pullman Street around 3:30 a.m.

As a preventive measure, the ramps from the Décarie Expressway and from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 were closed just before 5:30 a.m. They will be closed at least for the duration of the morning rush hour.

Engineers have been dispatched to the interchange near Pullman in order to carry out an emergency inspection.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

With files from Radio-Canada's Karine Bastien

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us