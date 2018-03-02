As a result of ongoing work to dismantle the old Turcot Interchange, Transports Québec has announced a number of major closures this weekend starting Friday at midnight.

Highway 20 eastbound will be completely closed between Exit 62 (1st Avenue, Saint-Pierre Avenue) and Angrignon Boulevard from Friday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m.

This will mean the closure of the east ramp from the 138 at the Honoré-Mercier Bridge and a lane closure on the south ramp of Highway 13 at 32nd Avenue.

These detours will be in effect from Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m. (Transports Quebec)

Highway 720 East and Route 136 will be also completely closed between the Turcot Interchange and the entrance of Notre-Dame and de la Cathédrale streets in the Ville-Marie tunnel during the same period.

Heading west, Highways 720, 20 and Route 136 will all be completely closed between Exit five in the Ville-Marie tunnel at Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and 1st Avenue after the Saint-Pierre Interchange in Lachine until Monday at 5 a.m.

All access ramps and exits will be closed.

For anyone heading to the airport, Transports Québec recommends drivers use the 520 East or the 40 instead of Highways 13 or 20.

Saint-Jacques Boulevard will be closed in both directions between De Courcelle and Décarie Blvd. and Décarie will be closed between De Maisonneuve Blvd. and Saint Jacques all weekend.

There will be a pedestrian shuttle bus running Saturday and Sunday to provide access to the MUHC. (Transports Quebec)

Local traffic will be permitted on Décarie heading south for access to the MUHC.

For pedestrians, a shuttle service will be available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

The provincial transport agency is encouraging people to take public transit and avoid the affected areas.

For a complete list of detours visit Transports Québec's website.

Finally, because of Nuit Blanche celebrations, Saint Denis Street will be closed to traffic between Ontario and De Maisonneuve Blvd. from Saturday 7 p.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m.