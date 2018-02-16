If you need to head to Montreal's Trudeau International airport this weekend or anywhere downtown such as the French superhospital, the CHUM, you'll have to leave extra early and be prepared for detours.

Besides the usual closures around the Turcot Interchange, which have been in effect every weekend as crews dismantle the structure, new closures this weekend will affect the drive all the way into Lachine.

If you're are heading towards the West Island from downtown Montreal, forget about taking the Ville-Marie Tunnel or Highway 20.

The 720 (or Highway 136) West will be closed for kilometres, from the tunnel's Exit 5 (Robert-Bourassa Boulevard/Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge) continuing along Highway 20 West until 1st Avenue in Lachine.

The closure is in effect from Friday at midnight until 5 a.m. Monday.

Suggested detours

Here are some detours to consider if you need to head to :

The Mercier Bridge: Take the 10 East and the 15 North until the Décarie Interchange, and then take the 40 West, 13 South and 20 East towards the bridge.

Take the 10 East and the 15 North until the Décarie Interchange, and then take the 40 West, 13 South and 20 East towards the bridge. To the airport: Take Décarie North, then 40 West. Take the exit for the 520 West (Côte-de-Liesse).

Take Décarie North, then 40 West. Take the exit for the 520 West (Côte-de-Liesse). To the French superhospital, CHUM: Take the 10 East and 15 North. From there, take Exit 64 (Sherbrooke St./Décarie Blvd.)

As a result, the following entrance ramps to access Highway 720 West will also be closed as of Friday 10 p.m.:

Saint-Antoine at Rose-de-Lima.

Saint-Antoine at Sanguinet/l'Hôtel-de-Ville.

The temporary entrance at Blvd Sainte-Anne de Bellevue.

20 East closures, too

Heading eastbound won't be easier, either.

Highway 20 East will be shut down between 1st Avenue and Angrignon Boulevard.

As a result, anyone coming from the Mercier Bridge along the 138 East will find the ramp for the 20 East closed.

The usual closures at Turcot

Finally, keep in mind the usual closures around the Turcot Interchange will also be closed again this weekend: