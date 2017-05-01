The federal Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a team of investigators to the scene of a potentially fatal plane crash in northern Quebec.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Jean Tremblay says two planes carrying mining employees were heading to the Schefferville airport late Sunday but only one arrived.

The other plane's wreckage was spotted by a search helicopter that was not able to land. There were two people aboard the plane.

Rescuers used snowmobiles to reach the plane and did not see any signs of life from the occupants.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

Schefferville is more than 500 kilometres north of Sept-Îles, Que., near the Labrador border.