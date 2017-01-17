Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a town hall meeting in Sherbrooke, in the Eastern Townships, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be carried live here on CBC.ca/montreal.
Trudeau is likely to face questions about what the federal government is prepared to do about the deplorable state of social housing in Quebec.
As well, he's certain to be asked what more the Liberal government can do to secure the freedom of imprisoned Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, whose wife, Ensaf Haidar, and children live in Sherbrooke.
Trudeau is skipping the World Economic Forum's annual global political and business conference in Davos, Switzerland, which he attended last year, to listen to Canadians in this series of town hall meetings across the country.
This is his first stop in Quebec. The tour started in last Thursday in eastern Ontario.
Earlier today in New Brunswick, Trudeau fielded questions on a whole range of issues, including the troubled Phoenix payroll system, marijuana policy, protection of the environment, job creation — and what Trudeau's daughter wants to be when she grows up.
"She is an eight-year-old princess or rock 'n' roll star," he said. "I impress on my daughter she can be whatever she wants. I also impress upon her brothers she can be whatever she wants."
His next stop is scheduled for Granby tomorrow at noon.
