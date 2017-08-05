Quebec provincial police searched a truck they say could have been involved in a fatal hit and run that killed a 21-year-old man Wednesday night in Brossard, but they are still looking for the driver.

Police have also released surveillance video of the semi-trailer truck.

The white truck was found in Lachine Friday evening. Police couldn't immediately say whether the it was the one that killed the man, though it has elements in common with it.

The truck is a Volvo with reflectors along the side and damage to the front.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a call came in for a collision between a car and a truck on Highway 30 eastbound, near the exit for Highway 10, according to Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

Police say the truck hit the car, which then crashed into a lamppost. The truck left the scene, Tremblay said Thursday.

There were four people in the car, all members of a family from Mexico. The 21-year-old man who was killed was in the back seat. The other passengers suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

In the video, the truck can be seen coming up behind the small car. It rams into the car without slowing down as the car launches into the post.