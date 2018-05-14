Truck driver protest expected to halt traffic during Montreal's morning rush hour

Hundreds of truck drivers are planning to disrupt rush-hour traffic Monday morning to bring attention to the use of unregulated truckers on government construction sites.

Members of the Association nationale des camionneurs artisans will demonstrate at 60 sites across the province to call attention to the Quebec Transport Ministry's failure to crack down on the issue.

At around 7 a.m., about 60 trucks lined up in a parking lot at Carrefour Angrignon in LaSalle set off toward the Turcot Interchange, one of the spots targeted by the protest.

Rolling slowly and honking loudly, the trucks are being followed by a convoy of police cars.

About 15 trucks are blocking the entrance to the parking lot of the transport ministry's Sherbrooke office as well.

The association's director general, Gaétan Légaré, said that the use of unregulated truckers leaves the door open to corruption and false invoicing schemes.

Légaré denounced the Transport Ministry for allowing contractors on its own sites to use truckers who are not regulated by the Commission des transports du Québec.

He even suggested that the department seems to want to increase the proportion of contracts awarded to unregulated truckers.