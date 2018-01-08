The locomotive engineer accused in connection with the Lac-Mégantic rail tragedy has been placed in "an unfair spotlight," his defence lawyer said Monday.

Speaking before a packed courtroom, Charles Shearson, one of Thomas Harding's lawyers, asked jurors to remember that the investigators who searched the Montreal, Maine and Atlantic (MMA) offices after the tragedy testified they were specifically looking for documents pertaining to his client.

"It put him in an unfair spotlight," Shearson said in his closing arguments.

"It made him an easy target to shift responsibility to."

Harding is one of three ex-MMA employees charged with 47 counts of criminal negligence causing death in connection with the derailment and ensuing explosions which killed 47 people, along with operations manager Jean Demaître and rail traffic controller Richard Labrie.

Harding, Labrie and Demaître all waived their right to present a formal defence and did not testify.

Harding's conduct imperfect, but reasonable

Shearson plainly told Superior Court Justice Gaétan Dumas and the 14 jurors that Harding isn't perfect and didn't secure his train according to regulation.

But he said it's unfair to judge Harding for not being perfect.

"That's a high standard — to hold someone to perfection and then not accept responsibility," said Shearson, pointing out that no one at the rail company had ever identified any risks in parking a train on a slope in Nantes, 13 kilometres uphill from Lac-Mégantic.

"If there was a risk at Nantes no one, not management, no one at MMA or Transport Canada, foresaw the problem," said Shearson. "So how can we blame Harding for not foreseeing the risk?"

The Crown has argued Harding neither applied the required number of brakes on the train nor tested the system properly to ensure the brakes were working before he left for the night.

"We can't criminalize every departure from a rule," Shearson said. "Although Harding's conduct was not perfect it was reasonable. When you look at the entirety of the evidence you have the image of a very reliable man."

Safety of one-man crews called into question

Switching between English and French, Shearson highlighted the relatively new practice of one-man crews, in which locomotive engineers were forced to secure their trains alone.

He reminded jurors that Crown witness Steve Jacques, an MMA rail traffic controller, had testified that after the rail disaster, MMA put out a memo instructing locomotive engineers who operated one man-crews to tell the rail traffic controller on duty how many handbrakes they'd applied to their parked train.

Jacques had testified before that instruction came down, rail traffic controllers had refused to follow the directive because it put too much responsibility on them.

"Not only did some persons at the company not want the responsibility," said Shearson, "they would not accept it."

Shearson asked jurors if it was reasonable to think that all employees at the company should be on par with implementing safety standards.

Closing statements for Harding continue at the Sherbrooke courthouse Monday afternoon.

The Crown delivered closing arguments in Sherbrooke, Que., last week, as did lawyers representing Labrie and Demaître.