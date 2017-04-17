CBC/Radio-Canada's proposed new Montreal headquarters has been approved by the Treasury Board of Canada, bringing the project one giant step closer to reality.

The public broadcaster still has to finalize agreements with the promoters as well as other details with the City of Montreal, but the Treasury Board's approval was considered key.

CBC / Radio-Canada announced the approval in a news release issued Monday.

"Receiving Treasury Board approval is a critical step in making this project a reality," said Hubert T. Lacroix, President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada. "It's another vote of confidence by the government in our efforts to modernize our operations."

"The new [Maison Radio-Canada] will set the stage for Radio-Canada to become a multiplatform public broadcaster capable of thriving in today's digital and media environment," Lacroix added.

The current Maison Radio-Canada has been sold to the Groupe Mach and will be redeveloped. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

The new headquarters will be built at the corner of Papineau Avenue and René-Lévesque Boulevard East in what is now a parking lot for the current Maison Radio-Canada.

The building will feature natural light, a four-storey atrium, a rooftop patio, and it will meet environmental and sustainable development standards equivalent to a LEED Silver certification.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and is scheduled to be completed by 2020. The consortium responsible for the new building's construction will be led by the developer Broccolini.

The Treasury Board's approval also covers the sale of the existing Maison Radio-Canada and a parking lot to the west of the building.

CBC / Radio-Canada says the new headquarters will be the centrepiece of a site redevelopment that aims to bring new life to the surrounding neighbourhood and serve as a "gateway to the city's east end that will make Montrealers proud."