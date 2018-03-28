Montreal travel agency out $15K for vacations booked using stolen credit cards

A Montreal travel agency thought it was booking last-minute, sunshine vacations for new clients.

Instead, it ended up being on the hook for more than $15,000 in fraudulent credit-card charges.

Larissa Lognay, the owner of Passion Voyage travel agency, said four last-minute vacations were booked with her agency on stolen credit cards since the start of 2018.

By the time the real owners of the cards saw the charges and had them removed, the fraudsters were already back from those vacations and the credit card companies expected Lognay to pay for them.

She said she plans on taking the fraudsters to court.

"I'm not afraid of the situation, I just know it'll be long to get my money back," Lognay to CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Travel agents warned about fraud

Three travel agency associations — ATOQ, ACTA and CATO — issued a statement in March warning their members to be extra vigilant when processing credit card transactions after a spike in similar cases.

"Why is travel the focus of criminals? It is a virtual product with a high value which is often distributed by travel agents who do not have sophisticated fraud prevention systems in place," read a joint statement issued by the groups.

The fraudulent bookings using stolen cards followed a pattern similar to the one experienced at Passion Voyage: they were placed over the phone, usually on weekends and for trips in the very near future.

According to the travel agency associations, what Lognay fell victim to is fraud in a "card not present" transaction

The small business Passion Voyage operates out of a coworking space in Place Ville Marie. (Submitted by Larissa Lognay)

"Since the data about the card can be good, the initial payment process will likely succeed," the associations said.

They added that they want to see credit card companies shoulder the risk of fraud, not travel agencies.

Visa did not reply to CBC's request for comment on Wednesday.

Extra questions recommended

A travel agent with 31 years of experience, Eli Daniels from Montreal's I.C.T. Travel, said unless he knows the client, he questions the validity of their payment.

"We ask for the billing address, the name on the card, the date of expiry, the code on the back," he said.

"If the billing address doesn't check out, we don't do it."

He said some agencies see the opportunity to make a sale and don't do all the necessary checks.

For Lognay, the recent spike in fraudulent cases has changed the way she works.

The agency is now asking for a photo of the credit card for any clients they don't know. They then call the credit card company to ensure the name matches the name that's been given.