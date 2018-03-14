Parents won't be left in the lurch getting their kids to school now that school bus drivers' union Transco-CSN has reached a deal with Autobus Transco.

Wednesday night, union members voted 81 per cent in favour of a new five-year contract which will increase wages.

President of the Transco-CSN Workers Union, Carole Laplante, said the employees were satisfied with the outcome of negotiations which see wages increase incrementally each year, retroactive to 2017.

The union has gone on strike over three days in the past two months, leaving parents of 15,000 children on the Island of Montreal stuck finding alternative solutions getting them to school.

The 330 school bus drivers pick up children for the English Montreal School Board, the Lester B. Pearson School Board, Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board and Commission scolaire de Montréal.