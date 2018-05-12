Trans fashion student says Lasalle College mishandled her request to use a preferred name

Every year, fashion students at Lasalle College have the chance to display their work at an end-of-year runway show.

But graduating student Mia Alba says she won't be participating, because her request to have her designs listed under he preferred name has not been met.

"I felt disrespected and not taken seriously, and that they saw this mistake as something similar to a misspelling," she said. "It made me feel like they didn't understand where I was coming from."

Alba is a trans woman, and approached student organizers of the event weeks in advance to ensure that her name would be listed as Mia on the official program.

Despite assurances given that this would be taken care of, she found out that organizers had printed her legal name on all the programs, failing to honour her request.

Alba said she wanted to participate in the fashion show, but wasn't happy with concessions made by the school. (CBC)

Alba compared the program for the final show to a convocation program, saying that this event marks the culmination of years of hard work.

"This is a program that my parents, my family, my friends are going to have," she said.

"This was my way of thanking my parents, just for them to see it on the runway. See that all the hard work I did and they helped me with paid off. So that's what really hurt me."

Alba decided to pull her garments from the show, which is also attended by media, established designers and potential employers.

"Even if I'm there, they won't know who I am because my name is not in the program. So there's no point in me participating."

The head of the program, François Bousquet, told CBC that he was only made aware of Alba's request on Friday.

He said it was too late to change the program, which used a list of names from the Education Ministry.

"She is really sweet and really talented. I have to say that I was sad when I found out she didn't want to show [her garments] during the show. Because it was the best way to show her talent," he said.

The school offered to change the name online and in the end credits for the show, but would not hear of reprinting the program. (CBC)

Bousquet offered to change her name on the show's website and the end credits, but Alba said that wasn't good enough.

She maintains that they should have handled the situation differently and reprinted the programs when she contacted them about the error.

Alba added that the administration's attitude doesn't jive with the image the school is trying to present. One of the fashion show's themes this year is "gender neutral" and there will be trans models walking the runaway.

"I know that for them, it feels like more of a trend and something they want to capitalize on rather than understand, and showcase in the right way," said Alba.