Traffic nightmares coming for Décarie Expressway commuters

Commuters on the Décarie Expressway might have a bit more trouble than usual getting to and from work this summer.

Transports Québec has released a list of 41 construction projects in the Montreal area, and high on that list is repairs to the Décarie Expressway.

The southbound lanes of the expressway will be repaved, the Transport Ministry said, requiring them to be closed at night once the project begins. The ministry couldn't give a start date.

Starting in July, both the northbound entrance to the expressway and the exit at Sherbrooke Street will be closed. The entrance will reopen in September and the exit onto Sherbrooke is set to open in October.

The City of Montreal is also doing infrastructure work on Côte St-Luc Road, Van Horne Avenue, and De La Savane Street. (Radio-Canada)

Only two lanes out of three will be open on the southbound Décarie, and only one of two northbound lanes will be open.

The entrances to the expressway will only have one lane open.

The City of Montreal is also doing infrastructure work near Décarie on Côte-St-Luc Road, Van Horne Avenue and on De La Savane Street.

According to the city, construction on Côte St-Luc Road will wrap up in early July.

Plan your route

KPH Turcot, the company responsible for the work on the expressway, advised commuters to stay up to date on closures.

"People will have to plan their commute and get in touch with all the websites of the several partners where all the information will be," said Sylvie Gervais, spokesperson for KPH Turcot.

She said work on the Turcot Interchange is progressing on schedule.