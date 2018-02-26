A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 near Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur in the Montérégie region, south of Montreal, has left a truck driver seriously injured.

Quebec provincial police say emergency responders are still at the crash site, trying to get the driver out of the truck. They could not yet say what the driver's condition was.

Police say the collisions happened just before 6 a.m. on the side of the highway heading south. The tractor trailer lost control and landed upside down on the side of the road.

There were no other injuries reported.