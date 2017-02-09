An Ontario woman wants the City of Montreal to hand over $1,000 after her car was damaged in a shootout police and an armed man Dec. 31.

So far, she hasn't been successful.

Shannon Ojero, a single mother from Brantford, Ont., lent her car to her 17-year-old daughter so she could drive to Montreal for New Year's Eve.

Ojero said she considered Montreal safe and would never have let her daughter Angela go to Toronto to ring in the New Year.

But at around 3 a.m. Dec. 31, a man opened fire on police at the corner of De Bullion Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard, outside the hotel where Angela was staying.

Police had been responding to a call about a bar fight when the man fired on them.

"The man must have been in front of my car when he was shooting at police," Ojero told CBC News.

"And when they hit him he must have landed on my car. [The blood] was on the hood of my car."

An image taken following the shooting. Ojero's car is visible in the background. (Radio-Canada)

Ojero said her daughter and some of her friends were in their hotel room when they heard the gunshots.

The next morning, Angela went to street-level and saw her car was part of a crime scene. It had bullets in the front bumper which pierced through into the car's radiator.

Police seized the car and her daughter had to find her own way home.

Shelling out for mechanic, towing

Ojero paid for a mechanic to repair her car, as well as paying the fees for it to be towed from Montreal back to Brantford.

Insurance covered part of her expenses but left her with a $1,000 deductible to pay herself.

She contacted the city to reimburse her for the damage done to her car Dec. 31 when police fired on a suspect.

"They're saying the police weren't at fault, and I understand, that's fine, but I'm not in fault either," Ojero said.

Ojero's car had been shot through the front bumper. A mechanic later found the bullets lodged inside. (courtesy Shannon Ojero)

The city told her police weren't in the wrong because they were being fired at.

Ojero says the ordeal has "turned her life upside down."

She's returned to college and is a student in business administration and has two teenage children.

The extra financial burden and the loss of her car for nearly three weeks has been very stressful, she says.

In a statement, the city said it had examined the claim and determined it was not responsible.