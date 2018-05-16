Cyclists to ride in silence in memory of Clément Ouimet, other riders killed on Quebec roads
Parents of Ouimet, 18-year-old cyclist who died on Mount Royal last October, honorary spokespeople
Cycling enthusiasts from across Montreal will gather in the Rosemont neighbourhood this evening to ride their bikes in silence, to honour the memory of people who died cycling in the city — and to call on everyone to be mindful while sharing the road.
The annual event is called the Tour du silence, and this year, the honorary spokespeople are the parents of Clément Ouimet, a promising competitive cyclist killed last October while training on Mount Royal.
Tonight's silent ride, which begins at 6:30 p.m., gives Houde's mother, Catherine Bergeron, an opportunity to carry on her son's legacy.
"Clement represented the son, the brother, the friend," Bergeron told CBC Montreal Daybreak host Mike Finnerty earlier this week. "We were all touched, even if we didn't know him personally."
Bergeron's goal in acting as honorary host of this event is to make people think more about what they can do as individuals on the road and take responsibility for their actions.
"Take time; look around; be conscious of what is around," she said. "We are all impatient at one time.... Say OK, relax."
No charges for driver
In March, Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions decided not to pursue criminal charges against the SUV driver who struck and killed Ouimet.
Bergeron, a lawyer, said that although she thinks the fault is on the driver, "he didn't wake up in the morning saying, 'I'm going to kill a cyclist.' He didn't think."
That's the message she's trying to send: Take the time to think, and everyone will be safe.
She said the driver has not been in touch with the family, adding "maybe it's better" that way.
Cycling makes her feel closer to her late son, she said.
"I feel really close to him when I'm on my bike," Bergeron said. "I feel like I'm with him."
This evening's event, which hundreds of people have RSVPed to on Facebook, is starting at Pelican Park in Rosemont—La-Petite-Patrie. From there, cyclists will travel 7.5 kilometres at a speed of 15 km/h — in total silence.
"Silence can be loud," Bergeron said.
With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.