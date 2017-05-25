Owners in the new Tour des Canadiens condominium complex in downtown Montreal say short-term rentals through Airbnb and other websites are becoming a nuisance and threatening property values.

Located next to the Bell Centre and billed as "Montreal's first and only sports and entertainment condominium," the building is proving a popular draw for visitors coming to town for hockey games or concerts.

According to condo owners Brian Beauchamp and Paul Ostiguy, many short-term visitors bring the party back to the building.

"It's the noise and the drinking and the frequent visits by police," Ostiguy said.

He's worried the effect on quality of life in the building could lead to lower property values if it's allowed to continue.

"They treat the building differently," Beauchamp said, adding vandalism was also a problem. "It's a headache for people who live there full-time."

Brian Beauchamp says many short-term renters use the Tour des Canadiens as a 'hangout' and don't respect the building they way residents do. (Radio-Canada)

Ostiguy said it's not uncommon to find the pool and the building's communal party room overtaken by large, boisterous groups of non-residents.

"People are renting a unit for a night and just basically using Tour des Canadiens as a hangout," Beauchamp said.

'Aparthotel'

One online ad for two short-term rentals in the building promotes each unit as an "aparthotel" complete with a "rooftop terrace and spa services" and "a seasonal outdoor pool … and barbecue grills onsite."

Many condo developments have rules forbidding short-term rentals, but the Tour des Canadiens is so new its owners have yet to meet to elect a board of directors and adopt such rules.

A first general meeting to elect a board was supposed to take place in January, Beauchamp said, but condo owners are still waiting for it.

For now, they have three options for voicing their concerns — they can approach the property manager, building security or the property developer, Canderel.

None of them have provided a solution, Beauchamp said. A meeting has been promised, but no date has been set.

Canderel declined CBC Montreal's request for a comment.