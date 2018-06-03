Skip to Main Content
Thousands of Montreal cyclists hit the streets for annual Tour de l'Île

Notifications

Photos

Thousands of Montreal cyclists hit the streets for annual Tour de l'Île

For drivers, it's a dreaded maze of road closures and slow downs. For cyclists, it's a chance to hit the open road free of other vehicles.

Around 25,000 people participate in the event every year

CBC News ·
Some 25,000 cyclists are taking to the streets over the course of the day. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

A fun day for some, a nightmare for others — Montreal's Tour de l'Île garners reactions from across the emotional spectrum.

For drivers, it's a dreaded maze of road closures and slow downs.

For cyclists, it's a chance to hit the open road free of other vehicles.

Tour de l'Île cyclists Tarik Baallal and Souk Simmalavong. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

The annual event begins and ends in Jeanne-Mance Park.

Some 25,000 cyclists are taking to the streets over the course of the day.

As a result of the Tour de l'Île road closures, Duluth Avenue in the Plateau-Mont-Royal was jammed. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

While the length of the route varies, the most popular is the 50-kilometre route, which can be shortened to 28 kilometres.

There's a 50-kilometre Express ride for fast riders who can keep up an average pace of 30 km/h, and for the most ambitious, there's a 65-to-100-kilometre route.

Cyclists glide through the Plateau-Mont-Royal as part of the Tour de l'Île. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

It was beautiful weather for the tour, as sunny skies and not-to-warm temperatures prevailed throughout the day.

There were also family-friendly activities held throughout the day at Jeanne-Mance Park.

All Tour de l'Île events started on Parc Avenue and ended at Jeanne-Mance Park. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

With files from Navneet Pall

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us