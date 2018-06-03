Thousands of Montreal cyclists hit the streets for annual Tour de l'Île
Around 25,000 people participate in the event every year
A fun day for some, a nightmare for others — Montreal's Tour de l'Île garners reactions from across the emotional spectrum.
For drivers, it's a dreaded maze of road closures and slow downs.
For cyclists, it's a chance to hit the open road free of other vehicles.
The annual event begins and ends in Jeanne-Mance Park.
Some 25,000 cyclists are taking to the streets over the course of the day.
While the length of the route varies, the most popular is the 50-kilometre route, which can be shortened to 28 kilometres.
There's a 50-kilometre Express ride for fast riders who can keep up an average pace of 30 km/h, and for the most ambitious, there's a 65-to-100-kilometre route.
It was beautiful weather for the tour, as sunny skies and not-to-warm temperatures prevailed throughout the day.
There were also family-friendly activities held throughout the day at Jeanne-Mance Park.
With files from Navneet Pall