Thousands of Montreal cyclists hit the streets for annual Tour de l'Île

A fun day for some, a nightmare for others — Montreal's Tour de l'Île garners reactions from across the emotional spectrum.

For drivers, it's a dreaded maze of road closures and slow downs.

For cyclists, it's a chance to hit the open road free of other vehicles.

Tour de l'Île cyclists Tarik Baallal and Souk Simmalavong. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

The annual event begins and ends in Jeanne-Mance Park.

Some 25,000 cyclists are taking to the streets over the course of the day.

As a result of the Tour de l'Île road closures, Duluth Avenue in the Plateau-Mont-Royal was jammed. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

While the length of the route varies, the most popular is the 50-kilometre route, which can be shortened to 28 kilometres.

There's a 50-kilometre Express ride for fast riders who can keep up an average pace of 30 km/h, and for the most ambitious, there's a 65-to-100-kilometre route.

Cyclists glide through the Plateau-Mont-Royal as part of the Tour de l'Île. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

It was beautiful weather for the tour, as sunny skies and not-to-warm temperatures prevailed throughout the day.

There were also family-friendly activities held throughout the day at Jeanne-Mance Park.