Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Shawinigan, Lac-aux-Sables, Trois-Rivières and Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade in the Mauricie region in Quebec.

The weather advisory issued at 2:45 p.m. Sunday warns that damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are also possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the Quebec City area, Louiseville and Trois-Rivières, where the tornado advisory has been lifted.

Residents are being asked to take cover immediately and stay indoors if threatening weather approaches.

Environment Canada also advises that if you have to take cover inside, stay in a room on the lowest floor such as a basement. It's also best to stay away from windows.