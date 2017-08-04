Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Marieville, Vercheres and Beloeil areas on Friday afternoon.
The weather agency said it is tracking a severe thunderstorm that is capable of producing a tornado, as well as damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.
Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, said Environment Canada.
The weather agency has now ended a tornado warning for Châteauguay, La Prairie and Saint-Rémi areas.
The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival had to temporarily suspend outdoor shows on Île Notre-Dame in Parc Jean-Drapeau because of the severe weather.