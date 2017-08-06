Trees and sheds were uprooted in Quebec's Beauce region this weekend, in what Environment Canada has confirmed was a tornado that touched down late Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologist Denis Thibodeau said initial reports to the weather agency mentioned there had been a microburst around 4 p.m. along Route 276 in Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, about 75 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Severe weather specialist René Héroux drove to Beauce to investigate the debris and confirmed that a category EF1 tornado between 150 and 170 kilometres per hour touched down Saturday afternoon.

Images of the damage in Beauce over the weekend were sent to Environment Canada and meteorologists determined it didn't appear consistent with a microburst.

"Microbursts will just sort of flatten trees, whereas with this, we had trees broken down at different heights," said Thibodeau.

Environment Canada meteorologist René Héroux drove to Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce to investigate the severe weather, which he determined had in fact been a tornado. (Radio-Canada)

The severe weather came as a surprise, Thibodeau said, as nothing on the weather radar indicated "anything severe had gone on."

"We didn't really see anything, we didn't even have any lightning hits in the Beauce area," said Thibodeau.

It certainly came as a surprise to Louis-Denis Tardif, a resident of Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce for 50 years, who said he hadn't yet seen anything like it. The tornado first started as a small rainfall that quickly grew stronger, he said.

"Then all of a sudden you could see a cloud coming this way and then things started to get serious," he told Radio-Canada.

'Things started to fly'

Two of Tardif's sheds, where he housed all-terrain vehicles, flew away and pieces of them scattered into adjacent fields.

There was also damage to his home.

"You couldn't see 25 feet (7.6 metres) ahead," said Tardif. "Things started to fly."

Louis-Denis Tardif's vehicles were left unhoused as the tornado that hit Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce Saturday lifted structures on his property. (Radio-Canada)

The wind was even "swirling" inside his home when he quickly opened the door to check things out, Tardif said.​

'This is severe weather'

Héroux acknowledged that this summer weather has varied across the province, but said that it hasn't all been completely out of the ordinary.

"This is severe weather," Héroux said. "But it's the kind of severe weather that does happen in Quebec every summer."

The tornado's path was about a kilometre or two long, but its damage was contained within about four properties near De la Petite Montagne Road in Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, said Héroux.

Earlier this summer Quebec saw three tornadoes hit the province in one day.