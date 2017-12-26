Last spring's severe flooding in Pierrefonds-Roxboro was one of the biggest news stories of the year in Quebec, and that's reflected in our top-ten list of most-viewed CBC Montreal Facebook videos of 2017.

Two videos alone show the extent of the flooding in the area. A third flood video that made our list is archival, showing damage from the 1987 flash flood that turned the Décarie tunnel into a canal.

But it wouldn't be Canada without some snow. Two of our top ten videos are about snow, including the very rare and spectacular sight of snow in July.

Take a moment to look back on some memorable news events from the year that was.

1. Pierrefonds flooding from above

Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes this spring because of flooding across the province.

This drone-shot video of extensive flooding in Pierrefonds was our most-viewed video of the year. The video was submitted by Daniel Meli.

​

2. Police get aerial views of dangerous driving

How do you make it easier to spot dangerous drivers? Get up high.

The Sûreté du Québec chartered a plane in order to find drivers cutting in illegally on the highway.

The video also prompted a ton of comments, with some people supporting police, and others arguing it was merely a way for police to make more money ticketing drivers.

​

3. 'We don't think about how much it will cost': This Montreal restaurant serves up free meals to the hungry

Marché Ferdous, a small Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Montreal, has a bilingual sign on the door that reads, "People with no money welcome to eat for free."

The story captured the hearts of Montrealers.

​

4. Buses stopped on Côtes-des-Neiges due to snow

In what seemed like an echo of last winter's Beaver Hall bus bonk-up, several buses were unable to navigate sections of Côte-des-Neiges Road in the first big snow of the season.

One bendy bus even got stuck on a street pole, and it took several hours to free it. You enjoyed watching this video many, many times.

​

5. Schefferville snowfall in July

We have watched this video several times. Those are snowflakes. In July.

6. Revisit opening day of Expo 67

Expo 67 opened on April 27, 1967, and we posted this video on April 27 this year, 50 years later.

In the words of CBC reporter Stephen Smith, "Expo 67's remnants continue to exude some of the weird, wondrous magic of that Summer of Love in Montreal, when anything and everything seemed possible."

7. Pierrefonds flooding

This is another drone video of the extent of the flooding on the West Island. We posted it on the same day that the bridge on Highway 20 was closed between Île-Perrot and Montreal because of high water.

The video was submitted by Dominic Leduc.

8. Tom Jackson gives moving speech at Rideau Hall

Actor Tom Jackson moved Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau to tears as he laid out a vision for Canada to do more to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples.

"I think if we want to see a better Canada, we should maybe see Canada better," he said, following a formal ceremony honouring leadership on Indigenous issues at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

9. Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal presents Barack Obama

More than 6,000 people went to see former U.S. president Barack Obama speak at the Palais des congrès in downtown Montreal in June.

Obama warned against a global turning inwards, of countries seeking to protect themselves first by rejecting trade agreements and social progression, and he called on Canadians to defend liberal values.

He also had dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a notable Montreal hotspot.

10. 1987 Montreal flood

This archival video shows cars and trucks stuck on the Décarie Expressway after 10 centimetres of rain fell in one hour and caused flash flooding.

Paired with the video was a story by our data journalist Roberto Rocha, who found this spring's flooding was devastating — but far from the worst the province has experienced.