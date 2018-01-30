Former construction magnate Tony Accurso was cross-examined Tuesday over statements he made about loaning $300,000 to the late mayor of Mascouche, Que., Richard Marcotte.

Accurso is on trial in Joliette on a charge of breach of trust for allegedly exchanging money for construction contracts in Mascouche.

Quebec Superior Court Justice James Brunton and the jury heard that the $300,000 cheque to Marcotte had no paper trail.

The money made its way into Marcotte's hands through a company in Panama and a Swiss bank account.

Accurso was not able to explain Tuesday why Marcotte wanted the cheque sent to him that way.

When questioned about the lack of a paper trail for the cheque, Accurso answered, "When there's a loan between friends, a handshake is enough."

Marcotte died of cancer in 2016, before he was able to pay back the loan.

Closing arguments will be heard Thursday and Friday.

The jury is likely to be sequestered Monday, after receiving instructions from the judge.