Canada's top court has refused to hear arguments from former Quebec construction magnate Tony Accurso, who was hoping to avoid testifying before the province's corruption inquiry.

Accurso has been battling the courts for the past year, to try to fight a subpoena to appear before the Charbonneau Commission.

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed his latest request on Friday morning, with costs.

The decision means the former construction magnate will have to answer the Quebec corruption inquiry's questions.

Accurso is scheduled to appear before Justice France Charbonneau on Sept. 2.

T estimony could prejudice separate trial

Accurso had argued that if he is forced to testify before the Charbonneau Commission, he risks incriminating himself and prejudicing a separate criminal trial.

The former construction mogul faces criminal charges in several municipal corruption cases. He's also charged with alleged tax fraud.

In a previous ruling, a Quebec Superior Court justice explained there are already guarantees in place to avoid that from happening.

Commissioners have promised not to question Accurso about his pending criminal proceedings.

The commission is mandated with investigating alleged corruption in the Quebec construction industry.