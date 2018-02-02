NDP MP and former party leader Tom Mulcair will start working as a visiting professor in the political science department at Université de Montréal this summer, following his retirement from politics in June.

"The time has come for me to turn the page on 40 great years of political involvement," wrote Mulcair in a statement released by the university Friday morning.

"When l'Université de Montréal approached me to share my experience with its students, I didn't hesitate for long. This new step in my career will allow me to reconcile my passion for environmental issues and public affairs in the training of the next generation," he said.

The university announced that Mulcair will primarily be teaching as part of the newly-created Master's degree in environment and sustainable development as well as the MA in public and international affairs.

Mulcair has a law degree from McGill University and is a member of the Quebec Bar.

It was announced last month that Mulcair will also serve as chairman of the board of directors of Jour de la Terre Québec (Earth Day Quebec).

Mulcair has been the representative for Outremont since 2007.