Toddlers found alone in locked Quebec City apartment

Two women in Quebec City were detained and questioned after two toddlers were found alone, locked in a room of an apartment.

Police were called to a housing complex in the Charlesbourg neighbourhood Monday afternoon after neighbours saw two young children on the sill of an open window of third floor apartment.

When police entered the home, they found the children alone inside a locked bedroom.

The toddlers were found inside an apartment building on Nemours Street, in the Charlesbourg neighbourhood. (Nicolas Vigneault/Radio-Canada)

''There was no adult —no one to take care of the children,'' said Const. David Poitras of the Quebec City police.

Police found the room full of "excrements and garbage on the ground," said Poitras.

Officers gave food and water to the toddlers after discovering there was nothing to eat in the home.

The children, both 2 years old, were transferred to the care of youth protection. Police later located two women, aged 18 and 38, who were detained and questioned. They have been released from custody.

Police have not yet laid any charges.