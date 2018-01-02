Trois-Rivières police say a three-year-old boy is dead after a fire broke out at a single-family home just after midnight on Tuesday.

Neighbours called 911 after seeing flames at the house in the Cap-de-la-Madeleine neighbourhood.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, two residents, believed to be the child's parents, had already managed to escape but the toddler was still inside.

Firefighters were not able to enter the residence because the flames were too high, police say.

The boy's parents sustained burns while trying to rescue him and were taken to hospital as a result but their lives are not in danger.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.