Three school buses carrying high school students collided Monday afternoon on a Highway 40 overpass in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Police say the collision caused "very minor injuries" to some of the 23 students between the ages of 13 and 17, including aches, scratches and bruises.

They were all taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

The crash took place on Saint-Charles Avenue at 4:44 p.m. on the northbound side of the overpass.

It occurred as the buses had to come to a stop.

The Sûreté du Québec was redirecting drivers while it investigated and towed the buses away.