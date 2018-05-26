Missing since Tuesday, three men found in wooded area in Kamouraska

Several days after three friends went missing on route to a fishing trip near Mont-Carmel in the Kamouraska region, Quebec provincial police have confirmed they were found in that area Saturday morning.

A local resident found one of the men lying unconscious on the ground in a forest, while the two others were in a chalet nearby, police said.

The men were examined by paramedics and taken to a local hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

The Sûreté du Québec had been conducting elaborate searches involving helicopters for Léon Drapeau, 75, Pierre Barrière, 57, Ronald Fillion, 78, who were missing since Tuesday.

Barrière and Fillion are from the Montreal area, while Drapeau is from Mont-Carmel.

Léon Drapeau, left, Ronald Filion, middle, and Pierre Barrière, right, went missing Tuesday, after they left for what was meant to be a day-long fishing trip. (Sûreté du Québec)

'Weak, dehydrated and hungry'

An SQ spokesperson, Sgt. Claude Doiron, told CBC News the first man was found unconscious on the ground shortly after 10 a.m.

He was evacuated on a sled and remains in critical condition in hospital, Doiron said.

The two other men discovered in the chalet were "weak, dehydrated and hungry," and they were transported to hospital by helicopter, Doiron said.

They are currently in good condition, but remain in hospital.

The trio was planning a fishing trip to Lac-de-l'Est, south of Mont-Carmel and were supposed to return later that day.

Police had gathered little evidence until Friday, when they were able to capture a signal from one of the men's cell phones that prompted them to move their command post closer to Lac-de-l'Est.

Doiron said police believe the men's vehicle, a mini-van, got stuck in the forest. They appeared to have gone out on-foot in search of help.

He said a police investigation into what happened, and how the men were separated and found in two different places, is ongoing.