Thousands without power as 100 km/h winds expected in and around Montreal

Thousands of households across Quebec are without power this evening, as strong winds are passing through several parts of the province, including in and around Montreal.

Wind gusts could reach up to 100 km/h, Environment Canada warned late Friday, before slowing down overnight and on Saturday morning.

A wind warning is in effect for Montreal and Laval, as well as several areas on Montreal's South Shore, namely Châteauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil and Varennes.

As of 11 p.m., more than 171,000 Hydro-Québec customers were without power across the province.

Of that number, about 38,700 power outages were reported in the Montreal area, while more than 11,000 customers were without power in Laval.

Another 42,000 households in the Montérégie region and about 19,000 others in the Laurentians were also affected.

In Quebec's western Outaouais region, more than 56,500 customers were without power as of 11 p.m. Friday.

The strong winds could cause tree branches to break or toss around loose objects in those areas, Environment Canada said.

"Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds," it said.

More than 100,000 people were without power in Ontario on Friday as high winds swept across that province, as well.

At least one person was killed while trying to clear trees in Halton Hills, west of Toronto, which was under a wind warning with gusts of 90 to 100 km/h. Another person was killed in Hamilton, Ont., local police said.

Toronto's Pearson airport temporarily grounded planes Friday evening because of the strong winds.