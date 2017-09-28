Police are investigating the theft of equipment used in endoscopies and colonoscopies from Montreal's St. Mary's Hospital Wednesday.

In a statement, the hospital said the theft forced the cancellation 19 appointments, most of which will now take place over the coming week.

The gastroenterology department is functioning normally once again, the hospital said.

St. Mary's said Montreal police are now investigating the incident as part of a multi-pronged inquiry.

Montreal police were not able to provide any details on the investigation when contacted by CBC.

St. Mary's said the theft occurred despite heightened security measures at the hospital and others in the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

Additional security measures are now in place.

The statement said the theft of expensive hospital equipment, and especially endoscopy and colonoscopy equipment, is on the rise in a number of unspecified countries.

Last February, thieves made off with $1.2 million in colonoscopy equipment from the Toronto Western Hospital.