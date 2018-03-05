A Laval University student who broke into women's rooms on campus has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Thierno-Oury Barry, 21, illegally entered the residence rooms of eight women in the fall of 2016 and tried to kiss and touch them after a night of drinking.

He pleaded guilty to breaking and entering in order to commit sexual assault or attempting to assault women.

One of victims, who cannot be identified under court order, said Barry "destroyed lives" that night.

Barry has two years and eight months left to serve of his sentence after he was jailed for breach of probation.

He will be deported to France after his sentence is served.

Crown prosecutor Michel Bérubé said his actions had the effect of a bombshell on campus. Three of the women were international students, Bérubé said, and they dropped their classes and left the country.

The rash of break-ins prompted an outcry at the university, and contributed to protests calling for an end to rape culture on Quebec campuses.