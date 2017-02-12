Mosques around Montreal opened their doors to the public Sunday in an effort to break down barriers and build bridges.

Fourteen mosques held open house events, according to the Muslim Council of Montreal.

Among those participating was the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre in Pointe-Saint-Charles, which was vandalized on Feb. 2.

Musabbir Alam, the mosque's imam, found out about the incident as he was attending a funeral for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

"We were shocked," he said. "We realized that, you know, we have some work to do from our side. We have to reach out and we have to invite our brothers and sisters and just eradicate whatever fear they have."

Alam spent the day debunking myths about Islam and fielding questions about Muslim customs and beliefs, from ways of dressing to the importance of forgiveness.

Musabbir Alam, imam at the Khadijah Masjid Islamic Centre in Pointe-Saint-Charles, debunked myths about Islam and fielded questions about Muslim customs and beliefs at Sunday's open house. (CBC)

"I think the first thing is to get to know each other," said Alam.

Tom Boushel, one of the non-Muslim visitors to the Pointe-Saint-Charles mosque and a resident in the area, agrees with Alam.

"If you met any of these people individually, you could never throw a rock through their window," he said, echoing the sentiment felt by some at the open house that the vandalism might not have happened if people better understood each other.

"They're no different than us," Boushel said.

Open houses sparked by mosque shooting

The Muslim Council of Montreal says the open houses are an opportunity "to offer condolences, ask questions or engage members of our community in general."

The events come two weeks after six worshippers were killed and 19 wounded when a gunman entered a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29 and opened fire.

The attack sparked demonstrations of solidarity with Muslims across Quebec and Canada.

As Montreal mosques held open houses Sunday, Canada's Defense Minister, Harjit Sajjan, paid a visit to the Quebec City mosque where the deadly shooting occurred.

"It's so important for all of us to be able to work together, give confidence and make sure our children and generations take away any type of events like this for good in the future," Sajjan said.

Federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was at the Quebec City mosque Sunday where six worshippers were fatally shot 2 weeks ago. (CBC)

