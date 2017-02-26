Even if Theodore Ushev doesn't walk away from Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony with a golden statue, he'll still considers himself a winner.

"I don't have a big expectation of winning an Oscar, but being nominated is a huge achievement," said Ushev, the animator behind the short film Blind Vaysha.

The film is based on a folktale about a girl who can see the past out of her left eye and the future from her right.

Ushev, who works out of Montreal, had the film produced by the National Film Board of Canada.

It's the first time he has been nominated for an Oscar.

His colleagues at the NFB helped prepare him for the dizzying array of luncheons, meetings and events leading up to the big ceremony.

Blind Vaysha is based on a folktale about a girl who can see the past out of her left eye and the future from her right. (NFB/Submitted)

"It was the first time in my life that I put on a tie, and it was good that my producer was next to me so he was able to tie it for me," said Ushev.

Speaking to other animators at big studios like Pixar and Disney, Ushev said many of them are jealous of his ability to work without much interference.

"I'm probably the freest artist in the world," he said.

Despite rubbing elbows with big Hollywood names such as Steven Spielberg and Matt Damon, there's no plan to make a move anytime soon.

Theodore Ushev said his colleagues at the NFB helped him prepare for the Academy Awards, including writing his acceptance speech in case he wins. (Radio-Canada)

"I don't expect to make a huge career in a Hollywood studio," said Ushev. "I don't want to go there because I love living in Montreal."

Ushev said he is looking forward to the Academy Awards season ending because that means he will be able to get back into his studio.

You can watch Blind Vaysha on the NFB's website for free until Sunday night.