Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Montréal
Cloudy
3°C
Québec
Mostly Cloudy
6°C
Longueuil
Cloudy
4°C
Mirabel
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Sherbrooke
Cloudy
3°C
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- Flooding closes Quebec schools as more rain expected
- Search resumes for man, toddler washed away in Gaspe's Sainte-Anne River
- CBC Montreal Storm Centre: latest school and road closures
- The latest images from flood zones in and around Montreal
- 'People are dying out there': New guidelines for prescribing opioids encourage doctors to put down the pad
- How personal struggles made Lisa Grushcow a better rabbi
- Quyon, Que., residents struggle to cope with rising waters — and no ferry
- Grandson fills 600 sandbags, but can't save home for grandmother, 93
- Here's how you can help the flood relief effort
- Who to call, where to go: Everything you need to know about the flooding
Top News Headlines
- Hundreds in Quebec displaced, schools closed as flooding hits Canadian communities
- France still faces formidable challenges: top among them is Marine Le Pen
- 'Clearly false advertising': Electric car owner charged up after automaker alters ad
- Nanotech 'slingshot' shoots drugs right where they're needed
- Man, toddler still missing after car swerves into Quebec river
Most Viewed
- Grandson fills 600 sandbags, but can't save home for grandmother, 93
- Flooding closes Quebec schools as more rain expected
- Massive flooding shuts down Galipeault Bridge, schools
- Montreal, Laval declare states of emergency over flooding
- The latest images from flood zones in and around Montreal
- Search resumes for man, toddler washed away in Gaspe's Sainte-Anne River
- Who to call, where to go: Everything you need to know about the flooding
- Here's how you can help the Montreal flood relief effort
- Quebec communities battle rising water levels through weekend
- Patients of rehabilitation centre forced out as flooding continues to wreak havoc in Montreal
Don't Miss
-
New Podcast
Montreapolis: Inside the lives of 8 people making modern Montreal
-
Infographic
William in, Guillaume out: How baby names reflect changes in Quebec's values
-
Public washrooms make comeback in Montreal, 85 years after Camillien Houde's make-work initiative
-
IN DEPTH
Scions of Anglo Montreal sell off the family heirlooms
-
IN DEPTH
'That day was like a scythe': Montreal and the casualty lists of Vimy Ridge
-
Video
Asylum seeker reunites with RCMP officer he says saved his life
-
Analysis
The Rorschach budget: What do you see when you look at Quebec's economic plan?
-
INTERACTIVE
Tour Montreal's historic architecture, starting in the 1600s
-
Feature
Your Montreal roots: Show us your favourite Montreal memory
-
In Depth
Mamadou's nightmare: One man's brush with death crossing U.S.-Quebec border
-
Quiz: How much do you know about the women of Montreal?
-
Photos
How eroding coastline is changing Quebec's Gaspé peninsula
-
Life on the Quebec border in Trump's America
-
MOSQUE SHOOTING
Full coverage of the attack on a Quebec City mosque