Arnaldo de Castris started delivering milk in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district when he was 15.
After 67 years, he's retiring, at last.
"The truck's getting old. I'm getting older," he told CBC's Homerun. "We're all going down together."
Working the same route for decades, de Castris said he's met some great people along the way.
"All the customers are my friends. They've known me for so many years."
He said that he was making regular deliveries before the New Year, but his body simply wasn't able to keep up anymore.
"I really didn't want to retire, but I had no choice."
He went to see his doctor, who advised him to rest saying: "You're 82, not 22."
Since deciding to slow down, de Castris said he's been experimenting with a new luxury: sleeping in.
"Maybe that's helping to get me stronger again," he said.
Throughout his 67 years of making deliveries, de Castris said not as many things have changed as one might think.
It used to be that most mothers would stay home with their kids, so there would always be someone home to accept the delivery and stop to chat. That division of labour has changed over seven decades, however, and as a result, he's seen his industry suffer.
"Door-to-door is dying away," he said.
He's passed some of his customers in NDG and in Montreal West along to his cousin, who's now making the rounds.
He hopes to do a ride along with him sometime soon, to stop in and say hello to some of his faithful clients.
One customer, a 97-year-old woman, has been with de Castris since he started.
"She's going to miss me, but she's happy for me."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.