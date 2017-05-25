It wasn't so long ago that Montrealer Vanessa Grimaldi was being proposed to live on air during this year's season finale of ABC's The Bachelor.

The former teacher at the Galileo Adult Education Centre in Montreal North says falling in love with and then becoming engaged to fiancé Nick Viall has been a dream come true.

Vanessa Grimaldi had to keep her engagement secret from friends and family until the Final Rose Ceremony aired on ABC. (vanessagrimaldi30/Instagram)

"Nick is one of a kind," she told CBC's Daybreak. "I remember during my first one-on-one date with him, there was a spark that we had."

The season finale of the dating-oriented reality TV show aired March 13, when Grimaldi walked away with a 3.75-carat diamond ring.

Grimaldi said going into the finale, she had no idea that Nick would choose her.

"I never knew it was going to be me at the end of this," she said. "The way that he used to look at me spoke volumes. And that's all I needed."

Relationship in spotlight

As is the case with many Bachelor and Bachelorette couples, the pair continues to be a widely covered topic in the tabloids, with print and online publications fixating on their relationship.

Grimaldi told Daybreak host Mike Finnerty that the attention was something she had to get used to.

"We're very private people. But as soon as you step out of the house you don't know who's watching you," she said. "If we're holding hands or not holding hands, people will try and make a story."

Vanessa Grimaldi and Bachelor Nick Viall on one of their first dates during the show. (vanessagrimaldi30/Instagram)

At home in Montreal, however, Grimaldi says the reaction has been nothing but pleasant.

"Montreal has been extremely supportive. People are very respectful here. They will come up to me and show their support, but they won't really hound me."

New charitable foundation

In the months since Grimaldi's win, she's chosen to use her newfound fame to create buzz around her new charitable foundation called "No Better You."

The foundation focuses on helping fund special education programs, raising awareness and empowering students who have learning disabilities.

Nick Viall was the star of the 21st season of ABC's The Bachelor. (nickviall/Instagram)

Grimaldi says it's not likely that she'll be back in front of a camera anytime soon, saying that she'd rather be in front of a classroom.

She's currently living in Los Angeles with Viall and planning the foundation's first fundraiser in a few months' time.

No wedding date yet

While many viewers of the show are anxious to see Viall and Grimaldi tie the knot, she says no date has been set.

She told CBC that while her parents were a little concerned when she first told them about the show, they came around after getting to meet her new beau.

"They realized just how much I was in love with Nick," she said.

And while she's keeping mum about what's next for the couple, she says there is "probably" a big Italian wedding in the future.