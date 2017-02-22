Terrebonne police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was shot in the arm outside a restaurant Tuesday night.

Police say someone placed a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. for gunshots heard near Houston restaurant, located in a commercial centre on Montée des Pionniers.

When officers arrived, they found the injured man. He was taken to hospital.

Police say they are looking for a black man who was wearing a black jacket in connection with the shooting.

The victim is known to police, they say, and is not collaborating with investigators.