A man in his 20s is dead after a collision in Terrebonne Wednesday night.

Police now say just after 10:30 p.m., a car and an SUV were travelling in opposite directions on Route 335 when the car's driver lost control of the vehicle. It spun out and the tail end of the car hit the front of the SUV.

Firefighters had to use extraction tools to free five people, all men in their 20s, from the car.

They were taken to hospital, where one young man died. Another person in the car was critically injured, but police now say the other occupants are expected to survive.

The SUV's driver, a man in his 40s, sustained minor injuries.

Local police are investigating and say there doesn't appear to be a criminal element to the crash, adding the road conditions may have been a factor.