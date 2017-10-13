Montreal police have arrested four people after a teenager was attacked at a Rivière-des-Prairies park earlier this week.

Three of the suspects are 15 and the other is 16. Police are still looking for one last person who they believe was involved.

The group of young men could face charges later today.

The attack was captured on a cellphone video, in which four people can be seen attacking another person. All four attackers were identified as English Montreal School Board students and were suspended indefinitely on Wednesday.

The victim is a Grade 9 student at Lester B. Pearson High School.

In the video, the victim falls to the ground, at which point he is repeatedly kicked by members of the group. As he covers his face, he is punched in the head and jumped on.

EMSB spokesperson Michael Cohen confirmed that the victim was not seriously injured.

"The student was checked out, he has some bruises but fortunately — and miraculously, for anyone who saw the video — he is OK and he'll be fine," Cohen said. "Shaken up, obviously, by the situation."

A copy of the video given to the CBC is less than a minute long. The video contains graphic content.