Police are questioning a 15-year-old driver after two teenagers died and another two were critically injured in a collision in Joliette, north of Montreal.

Just before 2 a.m., the teen lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree on Base-de-Roc Boulevard, according to Quebec provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Marc Tessier.

There were five people in the car in total. The teenagers who died were 14- and 17-years-old. The two other passengers, who are between the ages of 13 and 16, were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver sustained minor injuries, and has been released from hospital.

Alcohol was ruled out as a factor in the crash, but police are looking into the possibility the driver was speeding, Tessier said.

The driver was not legally allowed to be driving, since in Quebec one must be at least 16 to obtain a full driver's licence.

The passengers' families have not all been notified, so the victims' sexes will remain under wraps until later this afternoon, police say.