A 13-year-old girl managed to fight off a brazen midday kidnapping attempt in Quebec City on Sunday, local police said.

The altercation took place in a cafe near the Cap-Blanc staircase in Old Quebec, just below the Plains of Abraham.

Though the girl was hit during the kidnapping attempt, police said she struck back and broke free of her attacker.

She was taken to hospital, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Quebec City police are interrogating someone they are calling an "important witness" to the event.

They have closed the area to traffic and are expected to begin interviewing residents shortly.