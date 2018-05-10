Teenage girl who went missing in Laval found
Police say the 15-year-old was found safe in Montreal.
Girl's family became concerned after she failed to return from appointment
EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.
Laval police say a teenager who went missing on Tuesday has been found.
At the time of her disappearance, police said they had reason to fear for the 15-year-old's safety.
Police said she was located in Montreal and is safe.