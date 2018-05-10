Skip to Main Content
Teenage girl who went missing in Laval found

Teenage girl who went missing in Laval found

Police say the 15-year-old was found safe in Montreal.

Girl's family became concerned after she failed to return from appointment

Laval police said Friday morning that a girl who went missing Tuesday has been found safe. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.

Laval police say a teenager who went missing on Tuesday has been found.

At the time of her disappearance, police said they had reason to fear for the 15-year-old's safety. 

Police said she was located in Montreal and is safe. 

