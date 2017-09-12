A number of AMT commuter trains have been cancelled after a 17-year-old girl was hit by a train at Pierrefonds-Roxboro station.
The teen has been sent to hospital with critical injuries.
Urgences-Santé said the girl suffered multiple injuries to her head and upper body.
The incident forced the AMT to cancel trains on its Deux-Montagnes line during Tuesday's rush-hour period.
The AMT said the trains have been cancelled for an undetermined period.
AMT and Laval Transportation Society buses have been dispatched to the Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Bois-Franc stations to pick up commuters.