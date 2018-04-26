Teenage girl facing sexual assault, child porn charges back in detention

A 13-year-old girl facing sexual assault and child pornography charges is back in detention after being released into the custody of her parents yesterday.

The girl is facing charges along with three teenage boys in connection with the sexual assault of another 13-year-old girl at a house party in Montreal North in March.

Police say the teens filmed the assault and posted it on social media, including to Snapchat and Instagram.

The girl and two of the boys appeared in Montreal youth court Wednesday to face charges including sexual assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and various child pornography charges.

Montreal police spokesperson Annie Lemieux said the girl was arrested Wednesday night, shortly after having been released into the custody of her parents.

She appeared in court again Thursday on a charge of breaking her conditions.

Father says it's a misunderstanding

Among the conditions set by the court Wednesday was that the girl and her two co-accused remain at home 24 hours a day, free to leave only to attend school. They were to be transported to school with parental supervision.

CBC News spoke to the teenage girl's father, who said there had been a misunderstanding. He said the bail conditions weren't clear on whether his daughter could participate in extracurricular activities taking place at the school.

He said he drove his daughter to the school last night for a dance show in which she was to take part, dropping her off there.

He said the principal took her aside and called police, and the teen was arrested again.

The girl's father was not present at her court appearance Thursday. The judge asked the court clerk to call for him on the intercom, but he did not show up in the courtroom.

The judge then scheduled a bail hearing for the girl for Friday morning. She'll remain in detention in the interim.