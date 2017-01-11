A teen was stabbed in the upper body shortly after noon in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

He was transported to hospital, and police say they don't know his condition.

The stabbing happened at the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and Jarry Street.

The victim, 17, and his assailant were allegedly arguing when one of them pulled out a knife.

After the stabbing, both fled the scene.

Police found the injured teen a few blocks away. They are still looking for his alleged attacker.